Jefferson City businesses damaged in May tornado owe property tax

13 hours 27 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 6:07:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News
By: Zola Crowder, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City business owners are dealing with damaged or demolished buildings from the tornado in May. Although some buildings are unusable, commercial business owners are still paying full property taxes.

The owner and operator of Meyer Frame Shop, Greg Meyer, said how frustrated his friends are after losing their business and still having to pay full taxes.

"They've torn down friends of mine's buildings and they have to pay, and they don't even have buildings anymore," Meyer said. "I know them personally so I know how it feels."

He said over the years he has experienced similar situations, and even though he was legally unable to go into detail, he understands his colleagues' pain.

"I understand what they are going through, and I feel for them."

The Cole County Assessor office gave KOMU the Occupancy Law and Natural Disasters document from the State Tax Commission.

It states: "The law does not apply to improvements classified as commercial or agriculture."

For state residential property, owners can apply for a reduction in value due to the disaster if they provide a list of destroyed property.

"The law applies to 'any residential real property improvements' but only if such property is unoccupied and uninhabitable due to destruction."

Cole County Assessor Chris Estes said a company has insurance on their building and their business in case their income is lower than expected.

"I can only speculate maybe that's why the legislature didn't give a provision for commercial property or agricultural property," he said.

Even if the commercial building has been demolished, the owner still has to pay full property tax.

"Taxation law requires us to value the property as of January 1st," Estes said.

There is a form for residential owners to claim destroyed property, but this does not account for commercial or agriculture property.

The Mayor of Jefferson City, Carrie Tergin, said she wants to see this change.

"It's very important that we address this issue, I have reached out to our legislators and am interested in working towards some solutions and I hope we can advocate for that," she said.

More News

Grid
List

Governor Parson on creating more jobs for Missourians
Governor Parson on creating more jobs for Missourians
SEDALIA — Gov. Mike Parson has a plan for more and better jobs in mid-Missouri. The governor spoke at... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 8:32:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Charitable donations struggle after tax reform
Charitable donations struggle after tax reform
COLUMBIA - CoMoGives passed $100,000 of donations Tuesday on the third day of the month-long fundraising campaign for nonprofits in... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 7:53:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Jefferson City businesses damaged in May tornado owe property tax
Jefferson City businesses damaged in May tornado owe property tax
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City business owners are dealing with damaged or demolished buildings from the tornado in May. Although... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 6:07:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Missouri Special Olympics looking for volunteers for the summer games
Missouri Special Olympics looking for volunteers for the summer games
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Missouri Special Olympics will host a meeting on Wednesday in search of volunteers to be part... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 5:56:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Mental health clinic coming to Eldon and Jefferson City
Mental health clinic coming to Eldon and Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - It's been almost seven months since a tornado tore through Eldon and Jefferson City, but trauma for... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 5:08:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Get ready, the U.S. could soon be facing a french fry shortage. Here's why:
Get ready, the U.S. could soon be facing a french fry shortage. Here's why:
(CNN) -- Winter is coming — for our French fries. Unusually cold and wet weather during the potato harvest... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 3:51:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

MU football attendance rises for the first time since 2014
MU football attendance rises for the first time since 2014
COLUMBIA - Despite a disappointing end to the year, MU football has reasons to be optimistic for the future. ... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 2:26:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Unicorn puppy will stay with Missouri rescue mission
Unicorn puppy will stay with Missouri rescue mission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A dog who was dubbed the unicorn puppy because of a tail-like growth between his... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 1:49:07 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Judge rules 1851 law doesn't apply in duck boat case
Judge rules 1851 law doesn't apply in duck boat case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an 1851 maritime law does not protect a company from... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 1:25:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police release photos of robbery suspect from We B Smokin
UPDATE: Police release photos of robbery suspect from We B Smokin
COLUMBIA - Police have now released photos and are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect who ran into a... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 1:00:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Prosecutor files seven child sex crime charges against Camden County man
Prosecutor files seven child sex crime charges against Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors filed charges on November 27 against a man deputies say committed numerous child sex crimes. ... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 12:34:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in Continuous News

Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign
Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign
Kamala Harris is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. She told supporters in an email Tuesday... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 12:13:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Interest in medical marijuana use exceeds Missouri estimates
Interest in medical marijuana use exceeds Missouri estimates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Interest in medical marijuana use has far outpaced expectations only five months into Missouri’s new program.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 12:10:00 PM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Tips to ward off "porch pirates" this holiday season
Tips to ward off "porch pirates" this holiday season
COLUMBIA— Holiday season is around the corner and it is of no surprise that the Columbia Post Office is seeing... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 11:28:00 AM CST December 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police confident in Lamine River search area for Mengqi Ji Elledge
UPDATE: Police confident in Lamine River search area for Mengqi Ji Elledge
COOPER COUNTY - Authorities spent the better part of Tuesday searching an area of the Lamine River for missing Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 6:41:00 AM CST December 03, 2019 in News

India's crashed lunar lander site is spotted on the moon
India's crashed lunar lander site is spotted on the moon
(CNN) -- In September, India's historic attempt for a soft landing of their spacecraft and rover, the Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 5:05:00 AM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Manfred meets with Bernie Sanders over minor league proposal
Manfred meets with Bernie Sanders over minor league proposal
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders met Monday with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss MLB’s proposal... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 Tuesday, December 03, 2019 4:42:15 AM CST December 03, 2019 in News

Christmas tree delivered to Governor's Mansion
Christmas tree delivered to Governor's Mansion
JEFFERSON CITY - December marks the beginning of the Christmas season and the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City is already... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 11:33:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8am 35°
9am 39°
10am 42°
11am 45°