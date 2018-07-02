Jefferson City Businesses Donate to Joplin

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City area businesses were still reaching out Wednesday to help those affected by the devastating tornado that hit Joplin nearly a month ago. JC Mattress Factory donated 32 twin-sized box spring and mattresses last week to Watered Gardens Rescue Mission in Joplin. The factory manager said Watered Gardens reached out to him for donations shortly after the tornado. He then learned how another mattress factory in a neighboring city was affected.

"Employees at Leggett & Platt in Carthage, Missouri lived in Joplin and lost everything--two even died in the tornado," Doug Luebbert said. "So when Watered Gardens Missions called us about donations, we felt like we were helping family out."

Central Bank, Jefferson Bank, Hawthorn Bank and Providence Bank also teamed up as a part of the Jefferson City Bank Initiative for the American Red Cross Joplin Relief Fund. These banks matched all donations up to a combined total of $13,500 for Joplin tornado relief and together raised $37,266.47. Central Bank Marketing Director Jason Jett said the banks were compelled to do something after seeing the devastation Joplin faced.

"We got together and came up with a plan," Jett said. "In two week's time we were able to raise this much money with help from the community and our customers."

The banks have already sent the donations to Joplin, but people are still welcome to donate at each participating bank or by texting "REDCROSS" to "90999" for a $10 donation. Central Bancompany Banks, Central Bank's parent company, has raised more than $126,000 so far for relief efforts in the last two weeks.

Further bed donations are temporarily on hold.