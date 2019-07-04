Jefferson City celebrates Independence Day, first big event since May tornado

JEFFERSON CITY - Salute to America is the first big city-wide event since the May 23 tornado and recent flooding caused troubles for Jefferson City.

The Independence Day celebration is known for drawing big crowds over its two-day period. However, the natural disasters almost affected preparations and set up. Flood waters receded before the event.

The construction on the Capitol building has caused trouble for setting up on High Street.

Event coordinator Penny Smith said one of her thoughts after the tornado was about the location.

"The first thing once you get your mind wrapped around it is 'Did it affect the locations?' and we found it did not."

Smith said the community needs this event after the two natural disasters this summer.

"I think they're ready for a break. Just a couple days to get away from what's happened here," Smith said.

The event kicked off with a parade Wednesday evening following with a carnival and music. The firework show will be Thursday. Smith reminded people about the north side of the river being closed.

"There's a lot of people that come down here. It will be full," Smith said.

People walking in for the parade said they were excited for celebrations.

For more information on the event, visit Salute to America's website.