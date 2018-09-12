Jefferson City Child Hurt in Bike Accident

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said a 9-year-old Jefferson City juvenile hit a car while riding his bike Tuesday morning.

The department said around 7:45 a.m., 45-year-old Rhoda S. Robinett was driving southbound on South Lincoln Street. Police said the child was traveling eastbound on Willcoxen Drive and failed to yield the right of way while turning onto Lincoln Street.

Police said the child was taken to St. Mary's Health Center for treatment of a head wound. The department said the child was not wearing a helmet.