Jefferson City Church Plans Vigil for Missing Liberty Runner

JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the First United Methodist Church in Jefferson City said Wednesday they are planning a prayer vigil for missing 30-year-old Chad Rogers. Rogers, a former Jefferson City resident and member of the church, went missing around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

KSHB-TV reports Rogers recently moved with his wife and young son from Jefferson City, where he was a youth church leader, to Liberty to be closer to family.

Church administrator Jerry Kelly said, "Chad was the type of person who could light up a room from the moment he walked in. A very gregarious personality, a very passionate personality. He had a passion for kids and a passion for his family."

Kelly also informed KOMU 8 News the church will be holding the prayer vigil from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. Wednesday July 24. People can come and go as they please during this time frame.

Rogers is 5-feet-10 inches tall with a shaved head and several tattoos.