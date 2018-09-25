Jefferson City City Council Passes Budget For Next Year

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City City Council passed its budget for next year Monday in the John G. Christy Municipal Building.

Members voted on five possible amendments and three of them were passed.

The new budget decreased the income for sales tax revenue by $500,000 and the income for property tax revenue by $87,660. It also decreased the Economic Development account by $50,000 to offset the increase in funding to the Chamber of Commerce, and added a one year grant of $25,000 for the Chamber.