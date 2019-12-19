Jefferson City Coat Rack keeps residents warm with help from local businesses

Participating businesses usually have some sort of sign, like the one shown above. The slogan may be slightly different from business to business, but the idea remains the same.

Coat racks can be found all over Jefferson City outside participating businesses for residents to donate or take coats.

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Coat Rack project aims to keep all residents warm throughout the year.

The project consists of two parts. First, local businesses put up coat racks. Then, residents donate coats to the racks.

“It doesn’t have to be new, it can be used, and it can be any kind of winter items,” community member Brooke Hewitt said.

The project does not start at the same time each year. Heads Up Salon owner Candie Hill says the weather mostly determines when the coat racks will be put out, as well as when businesses choose to start participating.

“It started a lot earlier this year, but you know, it got cold really fast this year," Hill said. "We’ve had a huge turnout already this year.”

Hewitt, who started the project three years ago, said she found the idea on Facebook.

“There was a post about a coat rack project outside a business and I thought, hmm, I wonder if that could work for Jefferson City,” Hewitt said.

She said she posted in a local Facebook group about whether or not any businesses in Jefferson City would be willing to participate.

“The response was overwhelming from businesses, but also community people who thought that it was a really great idea,” Hewitt said.

Hill said she has been friends with Hewitt for over 25 years and is the owner of one of the businesses that takes part in the project.

“The first year was really overwhelming, we had so many people donate," she said. "The back room was just filled with coats, my car was filled with coats. As many coats that came in, they went out just as fast. So, there was definitely a need."

After three years, Hewitt said the project pretty much runs itself now.

“The community now knows, and the word has been out that they can take the donations right to the rack, and people in need can come get them,” she said. “There’s also been other businesses that have just went ahead and, the idea has spread, and put racks out.”

Hewitt said she’s made a lot of connections through the project, but seeing and hearing the reactions of people that take the coats has made the most meaningful experiences for her.

“I was at a location once, speaking with the employee who was heading up the rack, and a man came up, and he was very excited," she said. "He asked, can I take one of these coats? And we said yes. He put it on, and he was so excited. He said, I have some that no longer fit me, I’m going to wash them and bring them back.”

Hewitt and Hill both said the project will last until the temperature stays warm and will start back up as soon as it starts getting cold again.

Residents can keep up with Jefferson City Coat Rack Project through their Facebook page.