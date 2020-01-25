Jefferson City coats rack exchanges go up as the temperature drops

23 hours 29 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 6:20:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Erin Davis, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - Temperatures are dropping but that raises the spirit of giving for some Jefferson City residents. The Jefferson City Coat Rack Project began on Facebook.

Businesses can place a coat rack outside their store and people are welcome to donate coats, scarves, and other cold weather items for others in need to pick up.

Whaley's Southwest Pharmacy is one of the participants. And due to the recent increase in snow they have been busy. 

Ilana Holland, Whaley's Director of Marketing and Communications said, "January has been up and down with all this cold we have seen a lot of our coats leaving which is wonderful that people are taking advantage of this."

Jefferson City resident, Jimi Davis, utilizes the racks often and said the amount of people taking jackets is because of temperature. 

"Theres a decrease on the jackets and coats because the temperatures dropping...and everybody knows that the weather and the snow is coming," he said.

Davis said people shouldn't wait until spring to clean out their closets.

"If you’re warm right now someone's cold right now,” he said. "The bottom line is to share your blessing."

