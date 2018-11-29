Jefferson City College Student Arrested in Cairo

JEFFERSON CITY - KOMU has confirmed through CNN that Derrik Sweeney, 19, from Jefferson City is detained in Cairo after protests Tuesday.

Officials in Cairo say Sweeney and two other American students were detained for allegedly throwing molotov cocktails during a protest. Watch video of the arrest below. David Lynfield, deputy press officer in the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, said the "claims are being currently investigated."

Sweeney is a Georgetown student and is currently attending American University in Cairo. The University issued a statement saying they are in touch with Sweeney's family as well as American University in Cairo officials, the U.S. State Department and embassy officials. The family says they found out from reports on CNN. Sweeney's mother, Jefferson City Public School Board member Joy Sweeney, says she last spoke to Derrick on Monday.