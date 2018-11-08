Jefferson City Considers Changes to Neighborhood Improvement Program

JEFFERSON CITY - City neighborhoods could see a change in the help they get help with sidewalk and curb improvements. At Monday's city council meeting, a proposal for changes to the city's Neighborhood Improvement Program was introduced.

One change would be putting a deadline on the neighborhood's petition for improvements to their curbs and sidewalks.

Other changes include taking street restoration off of the list of covered repairs, requiring the petitions be on a city form for at least one block, and raising the cost per linear square foot.

Interim city attorney Drew Hilpert said this proposed bill will most likely pass at the next meeting on March 19th.