Jefferson City Continues to Clear Roads

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Works continued to clear all roads of the city on Thursday night. The snow stopped around 4:30 on Thursday afternoon and ending up leaving a total of seven inches. Then sleet and drizzle began around 6:00 Thursday night.

The Director of Operations for Jefferson City Public Works said Thursday evening that the city is running 24 snow plows and they will be working on a 24-hour full operations on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Public Works will focus to clear the main roads of Jefferson City before moving into the subdivisions early Friday morning in order to make the morning work commute possible.

Ice is always a concern for the public works department but Director of Operations Britt Smith was thankful the temperatures overnight were not expected to get too low.