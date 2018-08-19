Jefferson City Council Decided on Big Issues

JEFFERSON CITY - Tonight the Jefferson City Council approved two crucial ordinances. One will place the 35 million dollar sewage bond issue on the ballot for the November general elections. The money would go towards updating the cities sewage system to comply with federal requirements and also include a tax hike for residents. The council also voted to approve the 2011 budget.

But before that council member Bryan Pope questioned how the city allows additional budget items after it gets approved. Pope questioned whether or not that is an effective way to handle the city's money. But most council members disagreed saying it is impossible to predict certain budget items this far out.

But the big topic of the day was the sewer bond issue. A lot of other ordinaces spurred discussions on the measure that voters will decide in November.