Jefferson City Council Dismisses City Administrator

JEFFERSON CITY - City Administrator Steve Rasmussen has been terminated by the Jefferson City Council. The unanimous vote to terminate his contract was passed May 23 during a closed session. City Attorney Nathan Nickolaus has been appointed interim city administrator.

"The City Council is committed to leadership that will help the city work toward achieving greater economic prosperity," Mayor Eric Struemph stated in a press release.

Rasumussen stated that he enjoyed his service with the city and understands that different leadership was desired by the new administration.