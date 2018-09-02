Jefferson City Council Hears Conference Center Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY - While there are two proposals for a new conference center, the Jefferson City Council only heard one at Thursday night's meeting. Representatives from Farmer Holding Company presented their plan to the council, but the Ehrhardt Hospitality Group was absent.

FHC's plan would put the conference center by Capitol Mall. FHC's Rob Kingsbury believes more than 100 groups have wanted to come to Jefferson City but weren't able to due to a lack of ballroom space. FHC's proposal would bring 20,000 square feet of ballroom space and an additional 10,000 square feet of meeting space. Kingsbury says there would be no annual subsidy.

Nearly every seat was filled at Thursday's meeting. When FHC's Kirk Farmer asked those in support of his company's plan to stand, over half of those in attendance stood.

Jefferson City would contribute $9 million to the new conference center. The council will hold two public hearings: the first November 12 at noon and the second November 14 at 5:30 p.m. Both will be held at the John G. Christy Municipal Building.