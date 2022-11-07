JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss Capitol Avenue properties deemed as “dangerous.” The hearing gave the public an opportunity to come before the council and voice their opinion on what to do with these properties.
The council last met on Oct. 17 to discuss whether or not to demolish or renovate these properties. The discussion began with an individual evaluation of each of the 11 properties by Allstate Consultants LLC. In the company’s evaluation, engineer Dave Weber said he is confident there are damages that cannot be seen unless they dig into it.
The council’s desire to allow the public to come forward and purchase these properties if they are interested, but they cannot sell these properties to the public until they actually acquire ownership of these houses. Councilman Ron Fitzwater said the council plans to start the process of owning these properties tonight.
“We’ve got to do something with these homes, but we can’t do anything until they are ours,” Fitzwater said.
Fitzwater also said the best case scenario was renovation.
“In a perfect world, an individual or corporation would come forward and renovate these houses, and rebuild them to the standard of historic Capitol Avenue,” he said.
Many residents of the city have voiced their desire to see these properties renovated back to the standard of Capitol Avenue. Amanda Burke Williams bought and renovated a property from the city. She says the Capitol Avenue properties are extremely important to maintaining the uniqueness of Jefferson City.
She said, “Without them, you won’t feel like you are coming to Jeff City anymore, so it’s so important that developers come forward to develop these properties because we need to keep our sense of place and keep the feeling of our town.”
The city wanted to hear from the public about general interest in the properties and put out an agreement form that would ensure if a property went up for sale, someone would buy it and renovate it.
Ryan Moehlman is the attorney for Jefferson City. He said the agreement would make sure there was actual public interest in the properties. Although many people have spoken about the need to renovate these properties, no one has filled out an agreement.
The council voted to move forward with this bill to start the process of gaining ownership of these properties.