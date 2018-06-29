Jefferson City Council overrides mayor's budget veto

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council overrode Mayor Carrie Tergin's budget veto, which means the council's budget will go into effect later this year.

The veto override passed with an 8-2 vote Monday night.

"I vetoed the budget because I did not agree with the tax increase included in the council's budget," Tergin said.

The council originally approved the budget for the 2016 fiscal year on Sept. 8, at which point Tergin had the choice to either veto or approve it.

As part of the budget, both the police and fire department were granted money for new vehicles. After dividing the money between public works, the fire and police departments, City Council planned to have $290,000 left over to use for what it pleases.

The 2016 fiscal year begins Nov. 1.