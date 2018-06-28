Jefferson City Council Passes Dog Law

The new law lets the city label an animal as threatening even if the dog never bit anyone.

"I think it opens up the door for all kinds of reprisals between neighbors, and I think it's a completely subjective determination," complained dog owner Ashley Passmore. "It targets dogs of a certain breed that are notorious for certain types of aggression when, in fact, it's just neighbors being scared."

However, council members said the city will take into account a dog's size, breed and history, and owners can appeal if their animals are cited as vicious.

"There's preventative measures built in, to where it's not just a 'he said, she said' type thing," Crane said.

The Jefferson City Council voted 9-0 for the new law, which takes effect when the mayor signs it.