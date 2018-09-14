Jefferson City Council Resume Meeting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council Meeting will resume Tuesday evening after having Monday off. City Council members are scheduled to approve a final amended planning and unit development plan.

The amendment will allow for the operation of a commercial laundry facility in the El Mercado Plaza in northwest Jefferson City. The only land uses currently authorized are offices and post-secondary education plans, which is why the plan was first amended. The planning and zoning commission reviewed the application for an amended plan last month by a unanimous vote.

The mayor will also appoint positions for the Jefferson City Police Department and City Boards and Commissions.