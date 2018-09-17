Jefferson City Council Talks Police Funding at Budget Meeting

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council discussed police funding Monday at one of their ongoing budget work sessions.



Chief of Police Roger Schroeder gave a presentation outlining the different divisions of the police department including patrol and the community action team.

He presented a pie chart that showed more than 90 percent of police funding goes to personnel. Chief Schroeder said this is pretty typical for a police department.

"We are all about people helping people," Chief Schroeder said.

He focused heavily on the police department's mission statement that was written by his officers. He said it stresses the goal to help residents of the community.

It reads, "the mission of the Jefferson City Police Department is to serve the community with honor and integrity; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against oppression and intimidation and the peaceful against violence or disorder; to enhance the quality of life with dedication, compassion and pride and to respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality and justice."

Because Chief Schroeder's funding requests were similar to previous years, the council focused on his pink slip request to fix the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning system at the police station.

The Chief described the current HVAC system as dirty and old.

"I hate to say this but things kind of fly out of vents every now and then," Chief Schroeder said.

A new system would cost the city more than 400 thousand dollars.

Council members said the money couldn't come from the budget this year, but they did say it is important and they should look into other ways to get that funding.

Also during the meeting Monday, 2nd Ward Councilman Shawn Schulte moved to eliminate the Communications Manager position in the city. The motion was seconded and discussed, but voted down.