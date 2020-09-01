Jefferson City couple helps Louisiana disaster relief

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City couple started an important journey Monday morning, as they began driving to Louisiana to help disaster relief efforts stemming from Hurricane Laura.

Jerry Goehring and his wife are driving a Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle from Jefferson City to Baton Rouge, where the Red Cross is serving victims of Hurricane Laura.

"We pull up to an area, open the window, and we can serve hundreds of meals," Goehring said.

This isn't the first time that the Goehrings have stepped up in times of need. In the the two years they've served with the Red Cross, the couple has aided in disaster relief efforts in Kansas, as well as at home in Jefferson City, after the devastating flooding in the area last summer.

"We both recently retired, and we just felt like we needed to do something to help serve," Goehring said. "I served in the military for three decades, so I'm used to going everywhere at the drop of a hat," Goehring said.

The Emergency Response Vehicle the Goehrings are delivering will be help an area ravaged by Hurricane Laura. The Associated Press has reported at least 18 deaths stemming from the disaster as of Monday, with over half of those deaths coming as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper usage of backup generators.

Over 52,000 people have filed for FEMA assistance according to the AP, with FEMA administrator Tom Robinson saying that $650,000 in relief has already been given out.

The Goehrings will only be delivering the Emergency Response Vehicle during this trip, though Jerry Goehring is ready in the event that he and his wife need to return to Louisiana in coming weeks.

"If we get called back again to actually provide on-hand services, we'll most likely do one of two things: Handing out supplies or feeding those that need the food," Goehring said.