Jefferson City Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison

JEFFERSON CITY - A U.S. District Judge sentenced a Jefferson City couple Wednesday for the husband's illegal possession of firearms and the wife's tampering with evidence.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes sentenced Andrew David Brandwein to 10 years in federal prison.

Brandwein, 39, was found guilty for being a felon in possession of firearms on Aug. 14, 2013. Under federal law it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to possess any firearm or ammunition.

Wimes sentenced wife Debra Louise Brandwein to 21 months in federal prison.

Debra Brandwein pleaded guilty on Aug. 9, 2013, to tampering with evidence. The 55-year-old admitted she cleaned two jars that contained methamphetamine in order to protect her husband from prosecution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Lynn and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Berry prosecuted the case.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Osage Fire Protection District, MUSTANG (the Mid-Missouri Unified Strike Team And Narcotics Group) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated.