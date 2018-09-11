Jefferson City Declares Snow Emergency

JEFFERSON CITY - Interim Chief of Police Doug Shoemaker declared a snow emergency late Monday morning within the city limits of Jefferson City.

Officials advise that no one should do anything which will obstruct or impede traffic on a snow route. If a vehicle is found doing either of these things, it will be towed to alternate location.

The snow emergency begins at 1:30 pm Monday and extends to noon on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Officials advise motorists to use extreme caution on snow or ice covered roadways and avoid driving in these conditions if it isn't necessary. Allow for extra stopping distance and time to arrive at intended destinations.

JeffTran service has been temporarily suspended due to road conditions and trash and recycling collection for Monday will not take place and will be delayed until Jan. 7. Trash and recycling collection for Jan. 1 will be picked up on Wednesday, Jan. 2.