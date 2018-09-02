Jefferson City Designates Drop Off Spot For Christmas Trees

JEFFERSON CITY - City officials here said Thursday residents can dispose of Christmas trees for free at the Vivion Field parking lot.

The lot is located at 1201 Washington Park Dr.and the trees must be dropped off by Jan. 31. The Jefferson City Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will dispose of the trees and use them for wildlife habitat, erosion control and for mulch and crappie beds in parks.