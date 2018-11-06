Jefferson City Diocese Might Build New Parish, School in Columbia

JEFFERSON CITY - The Diocese of Jefferson City announced Friday it will begin looking into building a new Catholic parish and school in Columbia.

The Diocese of Jefferson City Chancellor, Kathleen Wegman, said the idea is a response to rapid growth in the Catholic community in recent years.

"During the last 10 years, Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School has added multiple mobile units to the school grounds to handle a growing student population," Wegman said. "In recent years the school has had to turn away about 50 children annually for grades K to 2."

The Diocese has scheduled meeting sessions in Columbia and will allow the Columbia Catholic community to decide if the new parish and school are something it wants.

The meetings are scheduled for:

Sunday, November 3 - 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish (Flanagan Hall)

Tuesday, November 5 - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More Newman Center

Wednesday, November 6 - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish (Flanagan Hall)

Friday, November 8 - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Activity Bldg. (Spanish session)

Sunday, November 10 - 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Activity Bldg.