Jefferson City Diocese suspends Mass, other public events

JEFFERSON CITY - The Diocese of Jefferson City announced Tuesday morning it would suspend public masses and cancel other public events due to COVID-19 concerns.

The suspension will begin Wednesday, March 18, and last until at least April 3, according to Bishop W. Shawn McKnight's announcement.

“This is in keeping with the federal directives and other public entities in our area,” Bishop McKnight explained. “We offer this decision as part of our effort to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.”