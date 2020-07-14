Jefferson City does not plan to place a mask ordinance anytime soon

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City does not plan to place a mask ordinance anytime soon, according to local officials.

Although Columbia set a mask ordinance last Friday, Jefferson City's councilman, Mike Lester said a mask ordinance is not necessary right now.

“Our numbers have been increasing only about five people per day," Lester said. "There are 56 cases active cases right now, so an ordinance wouldn’t be needed with the levels we are at, but I still encourage people to wear them.”

Lester predicts there will not be an increase in business from Columbia locals coming into town.

“I doubt that would be happening much because of the mask ordinance," Lester said. "People come from Columbia everyday, but that’s for work and because they have to.”

Even though a mask ordinance isn’t in the works right now, Jefferson City is open to a possible ordinance in the future if needed.

“Once we have a big increase in the number of cases, and when hospitals start to get stress, then I think that’s when it will be wanted and we’ll work on it.”

You can read Columbia’s full mask ordinance here https://www.como.gov/wp-content/uploads/B168-20A-AKA-Face-Mask-Ordinance.pdf.