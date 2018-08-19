Jefferson City Drivers Using Roundabout

JEFFERSON CITY - The Big Horn Drive roundabout in Jefferson City is complete and open to drivers. Construction on the project ended on November 1st after about five months of work, and the roundabout was part of an extended project to widen Big Horn Drive. Cole County officials say they needed to do something about the Big Horn Drive intersection and conducted studies to determine the best solution. Officials decided that in the long run, a roundabout would be the safest option to handle traffic.



Some local residents agree and think the roundabout is a good thing. Carolyn Pelc lives just in front of the roundabout. "It's a work in progress, it's finished, it's beautiful, and it gave people jobs," said Pelc.



Pelc believes the old four-way stop worked too, but the roundabout is new and different.



Cole County official Eric Landwehr said most feedback about the roundabout is positive.



The contract to the construction company was for $975,000 and was funded through the Cole County half-cent sale tax for capital improvements.



On Wednesday, there will be an opening ceremony for the roundabout at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Westview and Big Horn Drive in Cole County.

