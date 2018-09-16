Jefferson City Expects 50,000 People for 4th of July Celebration

JEFFERSON CITY - The Salute to America celebration gets underway Wednesday in Jefferson City. Most of the events will take place outside the capitol building or nearby.

Jefferson City officials are anticipating 50,000 people to attend this celebration, and in order to control the amount of people filing into the capital city, Jefferson City Police are closing multiple roads surrounding the event. Those include:

- High Street: from Adams Street to Broadway

- Capitol Avenue: from Main Street to Adams Street

- Monroe: from Wall Way to Capitol Ave

- Madison Street: from Wall Way to State Street

- Broadway: from Main Street to High Street

Many of the spectators are expected to watch the fireworks on the north side of the capitol building and the Jefferson City Police Department has a special unit dedicated to that side.

The first event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on the main stage located on the west side of the capitol.