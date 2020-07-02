Jefferson City family gets a new home after tornado destroyed their house

2 days 11 hours 17 minutes ago Monday, June 29 2020 Jun 29, 2020 Monday, June 29, 2020 6:55:00 PM CDT June 29, 2020 in News
By: Alex Angle, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - One family, who lost their home in the May 2019 tornado, got the keys to their new home Monday. 

River City Habitat for Humanity held a dedication ceremony for the new home. Habitat for Humanity started renovations in September. Many community members came together to help make the house a home. 

The parents Reginald Walls and Akisha Pinnell are grateful for all the help. They are both eager to start this next chapter in their lives. 

“Us just building our family, being happy and not having to worry about a landlord, and something that’s ours, Pinnell said. "I don't even have words, I’m just over excited."

In addition to their new home, the couple got married on their new front lawn after the dedication Monday. 

“Like about two weeks ago, we just figured what would be the perfect brand new beginning," Pinnell said. "We’re getting a brand new house and what would be better than us just making everything right with God period. So yeah we’re getting married.” 

The couple thought it would be the perfect way to commemorate the day. 

The family has six kids and they also got to explore their new home Monday. 

Akisha Pinnell said once they are all moved-in, she is looking forward to sharing a meal together.  

"As a family have one big, big family dinner," Pinnell said.

 

 

 

 

