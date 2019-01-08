Jefferson City finally gets new upgrades for fire safety

3 weeks 6 days 21 hours ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 Tuesday, December 11, 2018 7:03:00 PM CST December 11, 2018 in News
By: Kasia Kerridge, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - After almost three years, Jefferson City now has new and improved fire trucks.

Jefferson City Fire Department revealed its seven new fire trucks, which will last in the front lines for about a decade. 

Fire Chief Matt Schofield wanted everyone to see, touch and experience the equipment that they use everyday to protect the community. 

"One of the most important numbers you need to know is just how rare this is," said Schofield. "These are your fire trucks."

Lisa Powell, wife of the fire chaplain Sam, said she is happy her kids can be exposed to fire fighters. 

"With changes in life-saving equipment and devices, we needed the upgrade for our community so that the fire fighters can use those equipment to perform their jobs efficiently," said Powell. 

Division Chief Jason Turner said JCFD responds to almost 5,000 calls a year.

"They are going to respond to all emergencies inside the city limits," said Turner.

Some of the old fleet, who are almost a decade old now, will go into the reserve fleet for backup services.

Schofield said the apparatus committee met in 2015.

"Their mission was very simple. Build the safest, most capable, durable trucks every constructed known to man, on an extremely tight budget," said Schofield.

More News

Grid
List

Supreme Court won't preside over challenge to state egg laws
Supreme Court won't preside over challenge to state egg laws
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to preside over a legal dispute involving 15... More >>
29 minutes ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 3:47:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Capitol police share tips ahead of legislative session
Capitol police share tips ahead of legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY - When lawmakers return to the Capitol on Wednesday, parking could present a challenge. The 100th General... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 2:35:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Judge approves $500,000 more for family of fatal St. Louis shooting victim
Judge approves $500,000 more for family of fatal St. Louis shooting victim
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved an additional $500,000 payment for the daughter of a black man... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 1:38:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Lawsuit filed over pepper spray injury during police training
Lawsuit filed over pepper spray injury during police training
COLUMBIA - The mother of a Boone County man filed a lawsuit Monday, accusing pepper spray manufacturer Sabre Industries, also... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 1:20:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Large structure fire breaks out near Boone-Callaway county line
Large structure fire breaks out near Boone-Callaway county line
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Firefighters responded to a call around 8:30 AM Tuesday about a structure fire near Old Highway 40 close... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 9:49:00 AM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheck sting
Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheck sting
WASHINGTON (AP) — With no breakthrough in sight, President Donald Trump will argue his case to the nation Tuesday night... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 9:44:59 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Missouri revenue down 2.9 percent through first half of year
Missouri revenue down 2.9 percent through first half of year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri tax revenues were down 2.9 percent through the first half of the fiscal year,... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 9:41:06 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Columbia's fleet of bird scooters temporarily reduced for winter
Columbia's fleet of bird scooters temporarily reduced for winter
COLUMBIA - The manufacturer of the Bird motorized scooters that were distributed throughout Columbia in August notified city officials on... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 7:34:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Pastor: 4 year old hit by CPD vehicle was a "sweet young lady"
Pastor: 4 year old hit by CPD vehicle was a "sweet young lady"
COLUMBIA - The pastor planning the funeral for 4-year-old girl who died after being struck Friday by a Columbia police... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 7:00:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Four defendants in Moberly double homicide case waive arraignments
Four defendants in Moberly double homicide case waive arraignments
RANDOLPH COUNTY – All four defendants in the double homicide in Moberly appeared in court Monday and waived their arraignments.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 4:36:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Government shutdown halts USDA housing loans and grants
Government shutdown halts USDA housing loans and grants
COLUMBIA- The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development is a government agency that provides federal housing loans and grants... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 4:29:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in Continuous News

Damarea Crockett declares for the NFL Draft
Damarea Crockett declares for the NFL Draft
COLUMBIA - The 2019 Missouri backfield became a little less crowded on Monday afternoon, as junior running back Damarea Crockett... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 3:31:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in Sports

St. Louis doctor sentenced for groping women during examinations, will voluntarily leave US
St. Louis doctor sentenced for groping women during examinations, will voluntarily leave US
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – A St. Louis County doctor will give up his medical license and voluntarily leave the U.S.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 3:15:59 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Search continues for second Sedalia bank robbery suspect
Search continues for second Sedalia bank robbery suspect
Sedalia police need help locating a second suspect in a December bank robbery. A warrant for Felony Stealing was issued... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 2:39:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Arrest made in New Year's Eve Mexico convenience store robbery
Arrest made in New Year's Eve Mexico convenience store robbery
MEXICO - Police made an arrest for a New Year's Eve robbery, they announced in a press release Monday. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 2:11:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Columbia mayoral candidates speak about policing, other local issues
Columbia mayoral candidates speak about policing, other local issues
COLUMBIA - The two Columbia mayoral candidates spoke Monday about current issues within the city and how they could be... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 1:23:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

CPS committee talks possible plans for the district
CPS committee talks possible plans for the district
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools’ committee for long-range planning will have its first meeting Monday night, to discuss what’s next... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 2:21:00 AM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Victim identified in Sunday's Callaway County homicide
Victim identified in Sunday's Callaway County homicide
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department have identified Lauro Garza-Perez, 34, of Columbia, MO as the victim of... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 06 2019 Jan 6, 2019 Sunday, January 06, 2019 11:40:00 PM CST January 06, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 45°
6pm 43°
7pm 42°
8pm 41°