Jefferson City fire causes $100,000 in damage
JEFFERSON CITY — Firefighters from the Jefferson City Fire Department were dispatched at just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a report of a structure fire in the 1000 block of Las Brisas Court.
Crews found a single home with a heavy fire showing through the roof and back side of the home, according to a statement from the fire department. All occupants escaped without injury.
The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental, resulting from discarded ashes from an outdoor cooking device, according to the statement. The fire caused serious damage to the interior and the roof. The estimated cost of the damage was $100,000.
One adult and four children were displaced due to the fire damage, according to the statement.
