Jefferson City Fire Chief anticipates positive vote for assistance grant

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City fire department will meet at Monday's city council meeting to hear the final vote on a resolution whether to approve a firefighter assistant grant.

Jefferson City Fire Chief Matthew Schofield said the grant is a grant they applied for under the Assistance to Firefighter's Grant Program where it will be a compilation of funds granted by the federal government and Jefferson City Fire Department.

If successful, 90 percent of the money will be granted by the federal government, and the city will have to match it by ten percent, totaling $190,000.

Schofield has already applied for the grant, but needs the city council to approve the resolution to continue on with the application process if the federal government decides to award them the grant because the city will need to match the government.

If city council approves the resolution, the Jefferson City Fire Department will move on to the next step in the application process in hopes of gaining new appliances, training tools, fire nozzles, and fire hoses.

Schofield said they have been working toward applying for grant money for a long time since the tools they use have limited life span.

"Its something we anticipated applying for because we knew that fire hose is one of those things that we need on a regular basis, it has a life span and defined useful life of ten years or less," Schofield said.

If city council approves the resolution, the fire department will advance to the next step in the application process and wait for the federal government's decision to award them the grant.

Schofield said the grant money will have a big financial impact on the city and will allow them to do their job more effectively. Schofield said he is optimistic of the outcome Monday night.

