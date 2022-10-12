JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday afternoon, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structural fire at a single family residence in the 1100 block of Cordell St.
A total of 19 personnel responded to the incident along with one ambulance and 2 chief officers from Cole County Emergency Medical Services.
Upon arrival, fire crews made an interior attack and contained the fire to the room of origin.
The department says that the fire began when candles that were left burning got knocked over. The Jefferson City Fire Department offers a reminder that a burning candle should never be left unattended.
There was moderate fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the house, but no one was displaced as a result of the fire.