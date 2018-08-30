Jefferson City Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a building in the 200 block of Dunklin Street around 11 PM Friday night.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were spotted on the second floor of an apartment structure.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it spread to any other apartments in the building.

The apartment in which the fire started suffered moderate smoke and water damage.

While the fire appears to have started in the kitchen, the exact cause remains under investigation.

One resident was displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was contacted to help out.