JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department made their way to a reported structure fire on Friday night.
At approximately 8:16 p.m., Jefferson City Fire Department was informed of a structure fire in the 100 Block of West Franklin Street.
They arrived to heavy fire showing from a window of a single story residential home. All of its occupants were outside, and the fire was promptly extinguished.
The structure sustained heavy fire damage throughout. The four adults were displaced by the fire but are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
For additional information contact the Jefferson City Fire Department at 573-634-6405.