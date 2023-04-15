JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to a structure fire late Friday night.
At 12:40 a.m., a reported fire alarm at Trinity Lutheran School brought the JCFD to 812 Stadium Blvd., where they found heavy smoke inside the structure. The incident was upgraded to a structure fire and additional units were dispatched to the scene.
The fire was located in a classroom and quickly brought under control. The building sustained heavy fire damage in the classroom of origin with smoke damage affecting three levels of the building.
The structure was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshall at the time of the writing of this story.
For additional information, the Jefferson City Fire Department recommends contacting them at 573-634-6405.
As this is a developing story, KOMU 8 News will update it as information is made available.