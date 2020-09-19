Jefferson City fire displaces two on Saturday

JEFFERSON CITY - A fire at a Jefferson City home displaced two people early Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Jefferson City Fire Department, fire crews arrived to a home on Adams street just after midnight on Saturday. When they arrived, fire was coming out of the front of the house and spreading out onto the porch.

A smoke alarm alerted the people inside and they exited safely, according to the release.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes, according to the release. Crews remained at the home for three hours to completely put out the fire and perform an investigation.

According to the release, the fire was accidental and caused by improper smoking material disposal.

According to Assistant Chief Jay Niemeyer's office, there were two people who were displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross helped with shelter and emergency provisions for the two people displaced, according to the release.