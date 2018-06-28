Jefferson City fire ruled an arson

JEFFERSON CITY - Authorities ruled the structure fire in Jefferson City on the 1100 block of Jackson Street an arson, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.

Police said Patrick Glavin, who lived in the home, admitted to dousing mattresses in gasoline and setting them on fire.

Police said Glavin also admitted to authorities that he lied about someone else being inside the house at the time of the fire.

Glavin told police he lived with another male, who he said he had a partnership with, but that male was not inside the house during the fire, according to the Police Department.

Jefferson City authorities said Glavin was being held in Cole County Jail Monday, pending charges for second degree arson.

Jason Turner with the Jefferson City Fire Department said a firefighter suffered a laceration and a dog was hurt in the fire. JCPD also said at least one dog died.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated with the latest information.)