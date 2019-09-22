Jefferson City firefighters offers free car seat safety checks

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri officials are reminding drivers about the importance of car seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week, which ends Saturday.

The Jefferson City Fire Department and Safe Kids Columbia teamed up to host a car seat check event on Saturday. Drivers were able to have their car seats looked at by Jefferson City firefighters, and car seat technicians to ensure they were installed properly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four car seats are either incorrectly installed or not used properly.

"A lot of times people don't know their seats are installed incorrectly until they come in and we take a look," Safe Kids Columbia coordinator Jennifer Brooks said. "We show them the right way to install every seat and how to properly have the child in the seat with the harnessing."

Brooks said it does not help that there are so many different makes and models of car seats available.

"It is complicated," she said. "There are so many different seats on the market, and so many different vehicles, we want to make sure each seat is installed correctly."

Brooks said she encourages all parents or drivers who transport kids in their car to get their car seats checked by a technician.

To find a certified passenger safety technician, visit cert.safekids.org or seatcheck.org.

In Jefferson City, all fire stations offer car seat inspections by appointment.