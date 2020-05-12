Jefferson City firefighters rescue woman from house fire

JEFFERSON CITY- Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire on Monday evening, according to a press release from fire chief Matt Schofield.

Fire officials were called to a house around 7:25 p.m. on the 200 block of Dunford Street. According to the release, they found heavy smoke from all sides of the home and a heavy fire in the front of the building.

The release said a witness reported the house could be occupied and the location of the residents was unknown. After finding this out, firefighters began to work to put out the fire and look for anyone inside the home according to the release.

Firefighters found an unresponsive woman in the home, took her out of the home and made efforts to resuscitate her, according to the release. The release said that Cole County Emergency Medical Services then reportedly took her to a local hospital.

Fire officials were still on the scene around 9:15 p.m. to finish extinguishing the home and continuing the investigation, according to the release. The Jefferson City Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal's office was also on the scene. The release said a total of 20 fire personnel were on the scene.