Jefferson City Gangs or 'Wanna Be' Thugs?

"To be honest, at this point, I'm just uneasy," admitted resident Michael Brownstein. "I don't think we have people with guns. I've heard somebody talk about shotguns."

Brownstein also said people have come onto his porch and threatened his wife. Officers have arrested at least one person, although the police department said there hasn't been any serious violence.

"Quite frankly, if individuals want to participate in criminal activity, we're going to make life difficult for those people," said Chief Roger Schroeder.

"I'm not sure if there's any real gangs in Jefferson City. I really believe there are a lot of 'wanna be' gangs," Brownstein added. "Some days, you sit on your porch and you don't have to watch TV. We don't need cable. We have cable in front of us, [in] living color."

Schroeder said street fighting was worse 15 years ago in Jefferson City.