Jefferson City Gathers to Discuss Transit Cut Backs

JEFFERSON CITY - Officials in Jefferson City plan to discuss the city's public transportation services Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The city wants to reduce the transit budget by $138,000.

If the proposal passes, bus services will operate from 6:40 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. to 6:00 p.m..

City officials say the possible cuts would save the city $55,000.