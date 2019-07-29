Jefferson City haunted house to be featured on Travel Channel

JEFFERSON CITY - The haunted house on Hobo Hill has gone through some changes since we last talked with the family .

The home is now an Airbnb and has gained so much traction that it will appear on "The Dead Files" on August 1.

Erin and Aaron Clark lived in the home with their two children.

"Even as a baby my son recognized that things were scary," Erin Clark said.

Their daughter was affected the most. Aaron said she would often sleep walk with her neck crooked before waiting by his bedside for him to wake up and notice her.

The home gets rented out through Airbnb, the Clark's now live in a different home but still own it.

Erin Clark says in her heart, she couldn't sell the house.

"For me, I could not sell this place, its mine...I couldn't imagine selling it and risking having someone go through what we went through," Clark said.