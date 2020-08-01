Jefferson City High School graduation postponed

Jefferson City High School

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City High School's graduation has been postponed to Saturday at 12 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The ceremony will still be held at Adkins Stadium unless weather issues continue into Saturday morning. If that is the case, the school will make a decision by 8 a.m. and may hold two separate ceremonies inside at the Fleming Fieldhouse gymnasium.

If the ceremony is moved inside, students with last names A-M would attend at 12 p.m. and those with last names N-Z would go at 3 p.m.

A livestream of the graduation can be viewed on Jefferson City School District's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/JCSchoolsVideos/videos.

The graduation was originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.