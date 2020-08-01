Jefferson City High School graduation postponed

1 day 1 hour 4 minutes ago Friday, July 31 2020 Jul 31, 2020 Friday, July 31, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT July 31, 2020 in News
By: Renae Whissel, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Jefferson City High School

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City High School's graduation has been postponed to Saturday at 12 p.m. due to inclement weather.

The ceremony will still be held at Adkins Stadium unless weather issues continue into Saturday morning. If that is the case, the school will make a decision by 8 a.m. and may hold two separate ceremonies inside at the Fleming Fieldhouse gymnasium.

If the ceremony is moved inside, students with last names A-M would attend at 12 p.m. and those with last names N-Z would go at 3 p.m.

A livestream of the graduation can be viewed on Jefferson City School District's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/JCSchoolsVideos/videos.

The graduation was originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

