Jefferson City High School Media Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo - Jefferson City High School held it's annual media day at Adkins Stadium today.

Traditionally, JCHS has a tough schedule and this year is no different. The Jays take on Simeon Career Academy out of Chicago in a televised game in Week 3. Jeff City finished 6-5 last season, going 4-1 at home, the lone home loss coming to Columbia Rock Bridge.

Head coach Ted Lepage says that they have strong junior and senior classes this season. After the team lost to Francis Howell in the state quarterfinals, Coach Lepage says that the Jaybirds are motivated by last year's loss.

"Oh I think we're incredibly motivated because of the comments made in the paper, in the TV and in the radio that we are done afterwards by Francis Howell...first time they have beaten us in so long. And they pretty much took a shot at our program and everything we do and kind of our character," said Head Coach Ted Lepage. "We kind of took that to heart...the players have taken it to hear and we are going out this year with a renewed interest to let people know...hey if you're going to say something...you better be able to back it up."

"We are getting hyped in practice...making sure everyone is there going 100% every snap...and make sure we take that win," said senior running back Devon Moore.