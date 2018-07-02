Jefferson City High Schools Enforces Tailgating Rules

Jefferson City High School along with Helias High school are enforcing the alcohol ban on nearby parking lots and streets on school property.



People who tailgate near Adkins stadium will no longer be allowed to bring alcohol.



"It has gone on for a long period of time and I just think people turned a blind eye to it," said Athletic Director Mike Mcgurk.



Mcgurk said it was time to make this ban.



"It seemed a lot more people were drinking during games it became evident by the amount of beer cans left on parking lots and alongside the streets," Mcgurk said.



"It's time for the high school to be proactive and not reactive. By enforcing this they reduce the risk of having an unwanted incident."



Overall the school wants adults to set an example for the students.



"I believe tailgating is good for the community, and as adults we should be role models, and to drink at a school even is not acceptable," Mgurk said.



Some students are worried this ban may have a negative affect on the game attendance. They worry some won't go to games if they cannot drink.



For now, tailgaters can barbecue and eat, but they will have to wait until after the game or go somewhere else in order to pop open that can of beer.

