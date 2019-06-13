Jefferson City hires basketball coach
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Jays hired a new boys basketball coach on Wednesday.
The Jays selected Tony Phillips to lead the team in the upcoming season. Phillips comes to Jefferson City from Southern Boone High School where he coached girls basketball. In the 2016 season he led the Lady Jays to the conference championship.
Jefferson City Activities Director Chad Rizner said, "Coach Phillips has a passion to see student succeed - both in and out of the classroom. His competitive, yet caring, demeanor is sure to create a favorable culture for our boys basketball program.
Phillips is a four-time conference basketball coach of the year honoree and a tri-county coach of the year for girls basketball.
