Jefferson City Home Lights Up the Holiday Season

JEFFERSON CITY - One Jefferson City family is spreading Christmas cheer this year from the comfort of their own home.

The Holtmeyer family created an elaborate holiday light show. The lights change along with the rhythm of music.

Audiences can listen to the music from their cars and tune into the radio station the family has set up. This year, the lights are set up to change to the tunes of 10 different songs including "What Does the Fox Say".

Travis Holtmeyer is responsible for the set up and take down. Holtmeyer said he typically starts placing the lights around mid-October and takes them down shortly after New Year's Day. Holtmeyer uses LED lights and said he buys lights for the next year on the day after Christmas.

This is the third year the Holtmeyer family has set up Christmas lights. Last year, the family's lights won the Jefferson City Home Decorating Contest. The light show runs from 5:30 until 10 p.m. every night and all are welcome to drive by and see the show.