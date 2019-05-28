Jefferson City homeowner shares plans for first repairs

JEFFERSON CITY - Insurance companies will inspect and process claims for damaged homes over the weekend. Wednesday night's tornado badly damaged Kevin Wren's home on Holiday Drive, as well as others in his neighborhood.

"My first view out my window was literally moments after the tornado had passed. And outside my room is normally a big oak tree. And there's a splintered stump at eye level. Every other tree in my backyard is down, I can't tell where there's a fence. Part of my neighbor's house is in my yard," he said.

With so much debris to clean up, Wren said this weekend will be all about his insurance agent and the catastrophe claims teams that will be working in Jefferson City.

Kevin Gamble, State Farm Public Affairs Specialist, said the catastrophe claims teams are brought in to help local agents in situations with more widespread damage.

"As soon as the storms hit, our agents were on the scene locally assessing the damage. And then for larger situations like this, we do bring in catastrophe claims teams to supplement the need for agents, to be able to get into the damaged areas, and to inspect the properties," Gamble said.

Wren said he plans to leave his property as it is until an insurance agent comes to his home, inspects the damage, and discusses a plan for repairs. Once the claims adjuster finishes, he said he knows what he is going to do first.

"It's time to get out the chainsaw so I can get out of my home," Wren said.

Gamble said he recommends anyone making repairs this weekend contacts their insurer or a professional before doing any serious repairs, and remembers that safety is more important than clean-up.