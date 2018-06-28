Jefferson City Hopes to Expand Downtown Parking

The Department of Public Works wants to balance short- and long-term parking, and a new garage may do solve the shortage.

"The more parking, the better," said Mike Morasch, public works director. "People find it more convenient. Our merchants and our business people will be better off."

But, historic downtown buildings make it harder to find a location. A four- or five-story garage could cost about $8 million. Parking fees would pay for it.